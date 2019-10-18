14914 Marsha Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Looking for a Place to call Home? This Beauty is over 1455 sqft which sits on a Huge 8,398 lot it's freshly painted with laminate flooring throughout the House. It has 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Family Dining, 1 Livingroom, and a Garage conversion that can be used as a 5th Bedroom, Family or Game Room. The Master Bedroom has a His & Her Closet, and the Kitchen comes with a Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Pantry. There's plenty of Room for your Family to play so if you enjoy both the indoors and outdoors you will love the Huge yard, Covered Porch in the front and Covered Patio in the Backyard. Don't delay Schedule your showing today.