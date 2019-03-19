14404 Spring Oaks Drive

Amenities

Aussie over 60 to share f/furn house. short/long term (Mesquite)



available now



furnished

no smoking

private room

no private bath

laundry on site

off-street parking



Australian/friendly has fully furnished house to share in 75180. Am ex-Melbournian, but will even consider Sydneysiders. (Every Aussie considered over 60 but no ockers please.)



I have a Cat left behind by the ex. Am a non-smoker but as for a beer, BYO.



Wanna take a Captains? Drop me an email. I have wifi and VOIP, but dropped cable TV.



I am ex-military. Serving members given preference.



Rental by negotiation.