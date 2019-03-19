All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated March 19 2019

14404 Spring Oaks Drive

14404 Spring Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14404 Spring Oaks Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Aussie over 60 to share f/furn house. short/long term (Mesquite)

available now

furnished
no smoking
private room
no private bath
laundry on site
off-street parking

Australian/friendly has fully furnished house to share in 75180. Am ex-Melbournian, but will even consider Sydneysiders. (Every Aussie considered over 60 but no ockers please.)

I have a Cat left behind by the ex. Am a non-smoker but as for a beer, BYO.

Wanna take a Captains? Drop me an email. I have wifi and VOIP, but dropped cable TV.

I am ex-military. Serving members given preference.

Rental by negotiation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

