Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:52 AM

13236 Valley Forge Circle

13236 Valley Forge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Valley Forge Circle, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, vinyl and laminate flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a convenient 2-car garage. The home is located near Gray Elementary School, A.C. New Middle School, and Oak Ridge Park, plus Little Caesars Pizza and Family Dollar. Easy access to both 635 and I-20! It is tenant responsibility to confirm utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have any available units?
13236 Valley Forge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have?
Some of 13236 Valley Forge Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Valley Forge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Valley Forge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Valley Forge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13236 Valley Forge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Valley Forge Circle offers parking.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 Valley Forge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have a pool?
No, 13236 Valley Forge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have accessible units?
No, 13236 Valley Forge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13236 Valley Forge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 Valley Forge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13236 Valley Forge Circle has units with air conditioning.

