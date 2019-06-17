12927 Parker Court

Lovely 2 story on corner lot with lots of parking space. Master bedroom is down. Second and third bedrooms and up along with the second living room. Vaulted ceilings. Master bath has garden tub with shower and double vanity. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Formal Dining and Formal Living with wb fireplace. French double patio doors. Eat in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Close to I635. Renter to verify all measurements and schools. Pictures are not current. Tenant will vacate by June 30th 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
