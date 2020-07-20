All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 720 Kriston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
720 Kriston Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:34 AM

720 Kriston Drive

720 Kriston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

720 Kriston Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~AWESOME Azle location 3/2 Single Family home~Open kitchen & dining room area/Master Bedroom Suite w/ Garden Tub**2 Car Garage***Large Front/Back Yards~DON'T MISS OUT! - Coming Soon~ Apply Now ~

Located In Azle Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open & Spacious Kitchen, Dining Area, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Carpet Flooring, Master Suite w/Master Walk-In Closet, Attached Garage and Large Spacious Yard

View All Available Properties @ www.turnkeydfw.com

View Complete Walk Through Video @ https://youtu.be/zSVMfw7A62s

720 Kriston Dr
Azle, TX 76020

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES:
1547 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Living Area
Dining Area
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Ceiling Fans
INCLUDES Central Heat/Air
Laundry Area
Master Bedroom w/ Bath
Master Walk-In Closet
Attached Garage
Super Large Yard.
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT AZLE LOCATION:
MINUTES TO SHADY GROVE PARK
EASY ACCESS TO FM 730
MINUTES TO EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
**Owner Agent **

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

(RLNE2094963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Kriston Drive have any available units?
720 Kriston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 720 Kriston Drive have?
Some of 720 Kriston Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Kriston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Kriston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Kriston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Kriston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 720 Kriston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 Kriston Drive offers parking.
Does 720 Kriston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Kriston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Kriston Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Kriston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Kriston Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 720 Kriston Drive has accessible units.
Does 720 Kriston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Kriston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Kriston Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 Kriston Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolsAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TX
Euless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Everman, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXAledo, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College