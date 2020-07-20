720 Kriston Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~AWESOME Azle location 3/2 Single Family home~Open kitchen & dining room area/Master Bedroom Suite w/ Garden Tub**2 Car Garage***Large Front/Back Yards~DON'T MISS OUT! - Coming Soon~ Apply Now ~



Located In Azle Beautiful Single Family Home Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open & Spacious Kitchen, Dining Area, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Carpet Flooring, Master Suite w/Master Walk-In Closet, Attached Garage and Large Spacious Yard



720 Kriston Dr

Azle, TX 76020



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES:

1547 Sq. Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Living Area

Dining Area

Open Kitchen

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Ceiling Fans

INCLUDES Central Heat/Air

Laundry Area

Master Bedroom w/ Bath

Master Walk-In Closet

Attached Garage

Super Large Yard.

Private Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT AZLE LOCATION:

MINUTES TO SHADY GROVE PARK

EASY ACCESS TO FM 730

MINUTES TO EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE



