632 W Columbia Drive
632 W Columbia Drive

632 West Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

632 West Columbia Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Cozy home with three bedrooms. You have to go through one bedroom to get to the third bedroom Mature trees in this large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 W Columbia Drive have any available units?
632 W Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 632 W Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 W Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 W Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 W Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 W Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
