224 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 3/2/1 is a 2017 construction with upgraded finishes to include granite countertops in kitchen and both baths, wood like plank floors in living areas, upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures throughout.

The only shared wall of this duplex is the garage wall so you can enjoy quiet, single family style living with no noise carry through from your neighbors. Fenced backyard.



One dog under 30 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.



Front yard landscaping is included in the rent. Tenant to care for yard behind the fence.

Move in date: 10/1/18

Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

817-288-5559

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.