This Beautiful home is waiting for you! Enjoy an open and spacious layout that features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two dining areas, a living area, and more! Rooms feature high vaulted ceilings, granite counters in the generous kitchen, and wonderful natural lighting. Master suite includes dual sinks, an oversized tub, and large walk-in closet. NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! NO EXCEPTIONS! This home will not be available for long! Schedule your showing today!!