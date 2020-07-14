All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Walnut Ridge

2500 Burney Rd · (817) 438-3628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 914 · Avail. Aug 15

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 9

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
game room
internet access
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate countertops, expresso shaker style cabinetry throughout, tile backsplash in the kitchen and bath, ceramic tile bar, brushed nickel fixtures and hardware throughout and pendant lighting above the breakfast bar, Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a fenced in dog park and doggy stations throughout the community. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city and relax in charming Arlington, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Interstate 360, Interstate 30, Interstate183 and minutes away from Interstate 20, local parks, River Legacy and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Arlington has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Walnut Ridge will ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Covered Carport: $25/space. Other, assigned: $25/month. We offer carport parking at $25. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walnut Ridge have any available units?
Walnut Ridge has 2 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Ridge have?
Some of Walnut Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Ridge offers parking.
Does Walnut Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walnut Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Ridge has a pool.
Does Walnut Ridge have accessible units?
No, Walnut Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Ridge has units with dishwashers.

