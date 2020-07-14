Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport courtyard game room internet access

At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate countertops, expresso shaker style cabinetry throughout, tile backsplash in the kitchen and bath, ceramic tile bar, brushed nickel fixtures and hardware throughout and pendant lighting above the breakfast bar, Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a fenced in dog park and doggy stations throughout the community. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city and relax in charming Arlington, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Interstate 360, Interstate 30, Interstate183 and minutes away from Interstate 20, local parks, River Legacy and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Arlington has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Walnut Ridge will ...