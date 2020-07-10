All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Heritage Park

1108 Wynncrest Ln · (817) 383-2582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9303 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5208 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 3207 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,115

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 5106 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,155

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
online portal
bbq/grill
business center
carport
hot tub
Discover peaceful apartment home living in Arlington, Texas at Heritage Park Apartment Homes. Heritage Park Apartment Homes is an outstanding apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. These spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes features a variety of well-appointed floor plans each with a patio or balcony in every unit. Set on professionally-maintained, landscaped grounds, our pet-friendly community also has excellent transport links. Just minutes from I-30, Highway 360 and downtown Fort Worth. Heritage Park Apartment Homes is located near the best in dining, shopping and entertainment. Visit Heritage Park Apartment Homes in Arlington, Texas today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per apartment
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Other. Open Parking Lot & Carports Available for Rent. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Park have any available units?
Heritage Park has 10 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Park have?
Some of Heritage Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Park currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Park is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Park offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Park offers parking.
Does Heritage Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Park have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Park has a pool.
Does Heritage Park have accessible units?
No, Heritage Park does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Park has units with dishwashers.
