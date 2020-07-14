All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Flintridge Apartments

708 Woodard Way · (442) 245-3533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 26

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 245 · Avail. Aug 19

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 25

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flintridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
hot tub
trash valet
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Flintridge is just minutes from UTA, AT&T Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Over Texas, Globe Life Park and much more! You can have entertainment at your fingertips! We're a pet friendly community offering dishwashers, laundry rooms, a sparkling pool, planned resident activities and 24-hour emergency maintenance if needed. Come by for a tour today so you can call us home! Huge floorplans provide you with all of the space and comfort you need. Our attentive staff is always ready to serve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 or deposit eliminator $200-$375
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flintridge Apartments have any available units?
Flintridge Apartments has 6 units available starting at $841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Flintridge Apartments have?
Some of Flintridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flintridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Flintridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flintridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Flintridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Flintridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Flintridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Flintridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flintridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flintridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Flintridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Flintridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Flintridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Flintridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flintridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
