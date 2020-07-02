All apartments in Arlington
964 Grasswood Court
964 Grasswood Court

964 Grasswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

964 Grasswood Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in Summerwood and Mansfield ISD with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2-car garage situated at the end of a cul-de-sac. New wood-look flooring in family room and halls. New carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom layout! New dishwasher and range in kitchen! Well maintained with tons of natural light, cozy brick fireplace and plenty of space to host guests in the family room. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with easy access to dining area featuring bay windows. Luxurious master suite with dual closets, dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. Well manicured back yard with mature shade trees plus bonus shed for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Grasswood Court have any available units?
964 Grasswood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Grasswood Court have?
Some of 964 Grasswood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Grasswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
964 Grasswood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Grasswood Court pet-friendly?
No, 964 Grasswood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 964 Grasswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 964 Grasswood Court offers parking.
Does 964 Grasswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Grasswood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Grasswood Court have a pool?
No, 964 Grasswood Court does not have a pool.
Does 964 Grasswood Court have accessible units?
No, 964 Grasswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Grasswood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Grasswood Court has units with dishwashers.

