964 Grasswood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in Summerwood and Mansfield ISD with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2-car garage situated at the end of a cul-de-sac. New wood-look flooring in family room and halls. New carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom layout! New dishwasher and range in kitchen! Well maintained with tons of natural light, cozy brick fireplace and plenty of space to host guests in the family room. Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with easy access to dining area featuring bay windows. Luxurious master suite with dual closets, dual vanities, garden tub and walk in shower. Well manicured back yard with mature shade trees plus bonus shed for storage.