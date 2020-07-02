All apartments in Arlington
937 Cedarland Boulevard
937 Cedarland Boulevard

937 Cedarland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

937 Cedarland Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/286604e033 ----
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located across from AT&T stadium. If you are a sportsfan look no further this property is a must see!! Private courtyard with pool access, Property Coming Soon with more pictures to follow. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,200.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have any available units?
937 Cedarland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have?
Some of 937 Cedarland Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Cedarland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
937 Cedarland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Cedarland Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Cedarland Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard offer parking?
No, 937 Cedarland Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Cedarland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 937 Cedarland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 937 Cedarland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Cedarland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Cedarland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

