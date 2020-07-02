9308 Shadowfax Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Great house on corner lot has 4 bedrooms plus study, beautiful granite kitchen and covered patio. Owner prefers no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1850 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.