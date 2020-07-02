All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 9308 Shadowfax Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
9308 Shadowfax Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

9308 Shadowfax Drive

9308 Shadowfax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9308 Shadowfax Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house on corner lot has 4 bedrooms plus study, beautiful granite kitchen and covered patio. Owner prefers no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1850 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have any available units?
9308 Shadowfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 9308 Shadowfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Shadowfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Shadowfax Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9308 Shadowfax Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive offer parking?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have a pool?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Shadowfax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 Shadowfax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center