Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

911 Freshwood Ct

911 Freshwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

911 Freshwood Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Summerwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9069060b6 ----
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 baths with an EXTRA room that can be used as a study or bedroom for you! this home features A bright open kitchen with skylight, island, NEW DISHWASHER, STOVE AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE. 2 living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of closets and nice sized master that includes separate shower and garden tub. To schedule a viewing please visit rentdfw.net, select property and fill out contact agent. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, income verification, photos of pets emailed to leads@westromgroup.com and must be received with a submitted application for processing. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Freshwood Ct have any available units?
911 Freshwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Freshwood Ct have?
Some of 911 Freshwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Freshwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
911 Freshwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Freshwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Freshwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 911 Freshwood Ct offer parking?
No, 911 Freshwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 911 Freshwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Freshwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Freshwood Ct have a pool?
No, 911 Freshwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 911 Freshwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 911 Freshwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Freshwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Freshwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

