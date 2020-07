Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

3 story end unit townhome in the heart of the UTA campus & close to downtown Arlington. Nearly new carpet, new garage door, and neutral color interior paint. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and garage with washer & dryer area on the downstairs level. 2nd floor has the kitchen, living room, and half bath. 3rd level has both bedrooms, each has it's own bath. The kitchen is open to the large living room, and there is a vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. A MUST SEE.