Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY HOME READY FOR YOUR FAMILY THIS HOLIDAY!!! This home has been updated with all new paint and new flooring. NO CARPET. Large fenced in backyard with a large covered patio. Great for family get togethers! Conveniently located by 4 major highways (360, 161, I30 and I20). Plus, never worry about having to mow the lawn in this Texas heat as lawn care is free! Don't miss this opportunity!