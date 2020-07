Amenities

MARVELOUS home in Mansfield ISD in the sought after Harris Crossing Subdivision! NEW FAUX WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NO CARPET! 2 inch blinds, neutral tones throughout, open concept, prewired for an alarm! Master suite includes a garden tub, walk in closet, dual sinks and separate shower! Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and TONS of cabinet space open to the formal dining and living room.