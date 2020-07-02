All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 833 Simi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
833 Simi Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

833 Simi Drive

833 Simi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

833 Simi Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Simi Drive have any available units?
833 Simi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Simi Drive have?
Some of 833 Simi Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Simi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Simi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Simi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 833 Simi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 833 Simi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 833 Simi Drive offers parking.
Does 833 Simi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Simi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Simi Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Simi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Simi Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Simi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Simi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Simi Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center