Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
825 Dawn Light Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 10:34 PM

825 Dawn Light Drive

825 Dawn Light Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Dawn Light Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
New listing in the Arlington-Mansfield area!
This spacious manufactured home offers the perfect split model layout. The first bedroom with private bath is on one side and 2 bedrooms with guest bath are on the other side with living spaces in between.

The home offers a spacious first bath with Garden Tub, Faux Wood Floors throughout, Stove, Vent Hood, Dishwasher, Island in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans and Washer Dryer connections. You also have your own private driveway leading to the front door.

This is a Great Location at a Great Rate! Owner will also consider seller financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Dawn Light Drive have any available units?
825 Dawn Light Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Dawn Light Drive have?
Some of 825 Dawn Light Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Dawn Light Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Dawn Light Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Dawn Light Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Dawn Light Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 825 Dawn Light Drive offer parking?
No, 825 Dawn Light Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 Dawn Light Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Dawn Light Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Dawn Light Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Dawn Light Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Dawn Light Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Dawn Light Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Dawn Light Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Dawn Light Drive has units with dishwashers.

