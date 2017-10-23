825 Dawn Light Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities

New listing in the Arlington-Mansfield area!

This spacious manufactured home offers the perfect split model layout. The first bedroom with private bath is on one side and 2 bedrooms with guest bath are on the other side with living spaces in between.



The home offers a spacious first bath with Garden Tub, Faux Wood Floors throughout, Stove, Vent Hood, Dishwasher, Island in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans and Washer Dryer connections. You also have your own private driveway leading to the front door.



This is a Great Location at a Great Rate! Owner will also consider seller financing.