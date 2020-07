Amenities

Newly refurbished 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath 1 Car Garage waiting for you to added your personal touches to call it home. Located in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District & just a few blocks away from the up and coming downtown Arlington. This home features new Granite countertop; Laminate; Ceramic Tile Flooring as well as all new carpet in bedrooms. Large Bonus room can be used as an additional large bedroom, gameroom or 2nd family room.