All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8142 Guadalupe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8142 Guadalupe Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8142 Guadalupe Road

8142 Guadalupe Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8142 Guadalupe Rd, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous well maintained one story home in Arlington. This property has an updated kitchen which includes granite countertops and a gas range. Open concept kitchen with island is perfect for entertaining, Over sized back yard with a covered patio provides plenty of space for fun. This property is pet friendly.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Guadalupe Road have any available units?
8142 Guadalupe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8142 Guadalupe Road have?
Some of 8142 Guadalupe Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8142 Guadalupe Road currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Guadalupe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Guadalupe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Guadalupe Road is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Guadalupe Road offer parking?
No, 8142 Guadalupe Road does not offer parking.
Does 8142 Guadalupe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8142 Guadalupe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Guadalupe Road have a pool?
No, 8142 Guadalupe Road does not have a pool.
Does 8142 Guadalupe Road have accessible units?
No, 8142 Guadalupe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Guadalupe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 Guadalupe Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center