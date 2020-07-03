All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:47 PM

8141 Mossberg Drive

8141 Mossberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8141 Mossberg Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home located on an oversized corner lot in Mansfield ISD. Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal living and dining, plus a game room upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite includes a HUGE bathroom with double vanities. Spacious kitchen with island and ample cabinetry.This home is well maintained and wont't last long! Pets welcome.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have any available units?
8141 Mossberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8141 Mossberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Mossberg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Mossberg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 Mossberg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive offer parking?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have a pool?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8141 Mossberg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8141 Mossberg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

