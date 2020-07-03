8141 Mossberg Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home located on an oversized corner lot in Mansfield ISD. Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal living and dining, plus a game room upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite includes a HUGE bathroom with double vanities. Spacious kitchen with island and ample cabinetry.This home is well maintained and wont't last long! Pets welcome.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.