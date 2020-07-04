Amenities

pet friendly

814 Mirabell Ct. Available 01/25/19 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex, Close to Everything! - Cute 2 bed 2 bath duplex conveniently located in the heart of Arlington! Brand-new vinyl plank flooring placed throughout the home. Close to schools and shopping. Hurry because this one won't last long!



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



(RLNE3692494)