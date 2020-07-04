8126 Tierra Del Sol Road

Amenities

Ready for immediate move-in. This home is truly stunning and sits in the new developments in South Arlington. Close to great shopping and with easy access to 287 this home will definitely be filled fast. Built in 2008 this home has newer carpet and painted with a designer pallet. The front formal living space is large and full of natural light from the windows. The Kitchen will come with all appliances and has tons of counter space with a large island in the center of the kitchen. Dining space is set between the kitchen and the living room giving open view to all main living spaces. Application requirements: 3x the rent amount in verifiable income, $65 app fee per adult. Background check, 2 year rental history. 1st to put in the app, get approved and pay the deposot will usually get the home. https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources