All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
8126 Tierra Del Sol Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:40 PM

8126 Tierra Del Sol Road

8126 Tierra Del Sol Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8126 Tierra Del Sol Road, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Ready for immediate move-in. This home is truly stunning and sits in the new developments in South Arlington. Close to great shopping and with easy access to 287 this home will definitely be filled fast. Built in 2008 this home has newer carpet and painted with a designer pallet. The front formal living space is large and full of natural light from the windows. The Kitchen will come with all appliances and has tons of counter space with a large island in the center of the kitchen. Dining space is set between the kitchen and the living room giving open view to all main living spaces. Application requirements: 3x the rent amount in verifiable income, $65 app fee per adult. Background check, 2 year rental history. 1st to put in the app, get approved and pay the deposot will usually get the home. https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have any available units?
8126 Tierra Del Sol Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Tierra Del Sol Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road offer parking?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road does not offer parking.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have a pool?
Yes, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road has a pool.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have accessible units?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 Tierra Del Sol Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center