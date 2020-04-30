All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 1 2019 at 5:54 PM

811 W Lynn Creek Drive W

811 West Lynn Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 West Lynn Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this move-in ready two-story home today! Interior features plush carpet, cozy brick fireplace, built in wet bar and beautiful neutral colors throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings right around the corner to the spacious kitchen with clean white cabinetry. Master suite offers gorgeous molding and tall ceilings, with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Large rooms with updated guest bath featuring a vessel sink with granite counter tops. You will fall in love with this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have any available units?
811 W Lynn Creek Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have?
Some of 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
811 W Lynn Creek Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W offer parking?
No, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W does not offer parking.
Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have a pool?
No, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have accessible units?
No, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 W Lynn Creek Drive W has units with dishwashers.

