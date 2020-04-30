811 W Lynn Creek Drive W

Amenities

Come view this move-in ready two-story home today! Interior features plush carpet, cozy brick fireplace, built in wet bar and beautiful neutral colors throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings right around the corner to the spacious kitchen with clean white cabinetry. Master suite offers gorgeous molding and tall ceilings, with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Large rooms with updated guest bath featuring a vessel sink with granite counter tops. You will fall in love with this charming home!