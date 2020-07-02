All apartments in Arlington
811 Engleside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Engleside Drive

811 Engleside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 Engleside Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3/2/2 with 2 Living & 2 Dining in Arlington! - Amazing 3/2/2 home with 2 living and 2 dining areas located in Arlington ISD. Front entry opens to formal living and dining area. Den boasts vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace with mantle. Spacious breakfast nook overlooking back yard. Galley style kitchen with tons of honey wood cabinets accented by black appliance package and tile backsplash. Closet pantry, breakfast bar and refrigerator included! Huge master suite featuring oversized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Plush carpet in formals, ceramic tile in wet areas and easy to maintain wood laminate flooring in bedrooms! Fenced backyard, alarm system, ceiling fans and much more! This one is a must see, priced to lease quick! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Small Pets Only, Case by Case. No Smoking.

(RLNE4590222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Engleside Drive have any available units?
811 Engleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Engleside Drive have?
Some of 811 Engleside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Engleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Engleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Engleside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Engleside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 811 Engleside Drive offer parking?
No, 811 Engleside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 811 Engleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Engleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Engleside Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Engleside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Engleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Engleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Engleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Engleside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
