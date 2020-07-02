811 Engleside Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3/2/2 with 2 Living & 2 Dining in Arlington! - Amazing 3/2/2 home with 2 living and 2 dining areas located in Arlington ISD. Front entry opens to formal living and dining area. Den boasts vaulted ceilings and brick wood burning fireplace with mantle. Spacious breakfast nook overlooking back yard. Galley style kitchen with tons of honey wood cabinets accented by black appliance package and tile backsplash. Closet pantry, breakfast bar and refrigerator included! Huge master suite featuring oversized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Plush carpet in formals, ceramic tile in wet areas and easy to maintain wood laminate flooring in bedrooms! Fenced backyard, alarm system, ceiling fans and much more! This one is a must see, priced to lease quick! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Small Pets Only, Case by Case. No Smoking.



(RLNE4590222)