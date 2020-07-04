8108 Stowe Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

INCREDIBLE Home in VERY nice subdivision. This LARGE 2 story home is lined with white stone on the exterior. Inside you will find super LARGE combined living and dining room. The cooks delight kitchen overlooks the large fam room with WBFP. The large downstairs master features an elegant master bath. Upstairs you will love the HUGE game room and 3 big bedrooms with walkin closets. This homes exterior includes a lush green yard with incredible landscaping. This home has plenty of room for the growing family. MISD! HURRY!