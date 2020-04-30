804 Packard Drive

Amenities

Beautiful open floor plan home with Mansfield ISD! Available to move in after Sept. 15th. Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with formal dining. Spacious family room with hardwood floors in family room, dining room, and hallway. Luxury vinyl plank in all bedrooms and ZERO carpet! Large master suite with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower. Spacious bedrooms. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20, 287, & 360. Close to schools & shopping centers. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.