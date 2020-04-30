All apartments in Arlington
804 Packard Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

804 Packard Drive

804 Packard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Packard Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful open floor plan home with Mansfield ISD! Available to move in after Sept. 15th. Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with formal dining. Spacious family room with hardwood floors in family room, dining room, and hallway. Luxury vinyl plank in all bedrooms and ZERO carpet! Large master suite with separate Jacuzzi tub and shower. Spacious bedrooms. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20, 287, & 360. Close to schools & shopping centers. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Packard Drive have any available units?
804 Packard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Packard Drive have?
Some of 804 Packard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Packard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Packard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Packard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Packard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 804 Packard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Packard Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Packard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Packard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Packard Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Packard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Packard Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Packard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Packard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Packard Drive has units with dishwashers.

