Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Cute as a button!! This South Arlington half duplex has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New paint, new luxury vinyl plank wood like flooring, new carpet, and the master suite has a large walk in ceramic shower. NICE!! Fenced yard for plenty of privacy, and a rear drive for safety with a 2 car carport. Stainless steel appliances, refinished counters for a modern look in the kitchen, and a separate interior laundry room. Come and check it out.