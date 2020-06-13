All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
801 Cooper Square Circle 127
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

801 Cooper Square Circle 127

801 Cooper Square Cir · No Longer Available
Location

801 Cooper Square Cir, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
One Bedroom/One bath Apartment - Property Id: 244235

Now leasing 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartments! CALL US FOR DETAILS!

UPGRADES:
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Ceiling Fans
- Back-splash
- Cable Ready Units
- Full Size washer and dryer connections
-Extended patios (applicable to specific units only)

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
- Pool w/Coal Burning Grill for your social gatherings
- After hours Maintenance Emergency Assistance
- Pet Friendly Community with a Dog park
-Laundry Facility for added convenience

CALL US AT (817)274-6060!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244235
Property Id 244235

(RLNE5641002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have any available units?
801 Cooper Square Circle 127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have?
Some of 801 Cooper Square Circle 127's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Cooper Square Circle 127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 is pet friendly.
Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 offer parking?
No, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 does not offer parking.
Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have a pool?
Yes, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 has a pool.
Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have accessible units?
No, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Cooper Square Circle 127 has units with dishwashers.

