Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in a quiet culdesac. It is ready for immediate move in with many updates including new paint inside and out, new appliances, new carpet and window coverings plus beautiful wood flooring and tile. Three large living areas plus a extra room that could be used for an office or a 5th bedroom.