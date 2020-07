Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous 2 story home with a huge fenced in backyard. Perfect for a growing family looking for a spacious home in Mansfield ISD. Beautifully renovated, with all new flooring and paint, new AC, all new appliances in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, beautifully redone master shower. Won't last long at this price, come make this your new home.