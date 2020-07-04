7417 Fossil Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living rooms, A dining room, 3 car garages, a huge yard & located in sought-after Fossil Lake with high-rated Mansfield ISD. The home just fully remodeled & waits for your interior furniture. Extended foyer with impressive living area & guest bathroom. Keep walking towards this beautiful spacious kitchen with brand new granite countertops & freshly painted cabinets, & just adjacent to the cozy family room with decorative fireplace, all that facing the huge large backyard featuring brand new wood deck for great summer nights. Spacious second floor with brand new laminate flooring throughout the bedrooms. Extra living area, & gorgeous colossal master suite. Fantastic Location!