Arlington, TX
7417 Fossil Garden Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:58 AM

7417 Fossil Garden Drive

7417 Fossil Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7417 Fossil Garden Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Fossil Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living rooms, A dining room, 3 car garages, a huge yard & located in sought-after Fossil Lake with high-rated Mansfield ISD. The home just fully remodeled & waits for your interior furniture. Extended foyer with impressive living area & guest bathroom. Keep walking towards this beautiful spacious kitchen with brand new granite countertops & freshly painted cabinets, & just adjacent to the cozy family room with decorative fireplace, all that facing the huge large backyard featuring brand new wood deck for great summer nights. Spacious second floor with brand new laminate flooring throughout the bedrooms. Extra living area, & gorgeous colossal master suite. Fantastic Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have any available units?
7417 Fossil Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have?
Some of 7417 Fossil Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 Fossil Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Fossil Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Fossil Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Fossil Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7417 Fossil Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

