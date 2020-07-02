7308 Heritage Oaks Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful custom home in quiet established cul-de-sac. 10 foot ceilings throughout. Large living space. 2nd living space can be a study, office flex or bedroom. Formal dining area off the kitchen can also be utilized as an extra living area. Kitchen is spacious with ample counter & cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms. Large master bathroom with huge walk-in closet! Guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The backyard is beautiful with a gazebo. Spacious porch for lawn furniture & grilling. LAWN CARE IS PROVIDED. Great rental for families. Located in sought after Mansfield schools. Contact listing agent for application process.