7308 Heritage Oaks Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful custom home in quiet established cul-de-sac. 10 foot ceilings throughout. Large living space. 2nd living space can be a study, office or TV room. Formal dining area off the kitchen can also be utilized as an extra living area. Kitchen is spacious with ample counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms. Large master bathroom with huge walk-in closet! Guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The backyard is beautiful with a gazebo. Spacious porch for lawn furniture and grilling. Lawn care is provided. Great rental for families. Located in sought after Mansfield schools. Applicants are responsible to complete TAR application & authorize a $45 credit & background check.