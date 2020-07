Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

This Arlington three bedroom, one-story home offers a fireplace and a two-car garage. Carpet less than a year old. Fantastic back yard with mature trees! Close to The Parks Mall, The Highlands, as well as all kinds of shopping and entertainment. Applicants to apply using a Herman Boswell Property Management application. If approved, there is a one-time administration fee of $75.00.