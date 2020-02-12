715 Pecan St

Amenities

Arlington! Its the heart of Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Very convenient for anyone wanting to enjoy the attractions of the in Entertainment District in Arlington,Texas. AT&T Stadium, Globe life park, Texas Live, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and more. 15 minutes to DFW Airport, near UTA campus, Close to Restaurants & Bars, Shopping. Brick duplex (built in 2010 & like new) with open floor plan - Cozy wood burning fireplace in living area. Has Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, stacking Washer / Dryer. All floors are tile except the bedrooms which have carpet. Security System available. WIFI ready. Living area and bedrooms have ceiling fans. One bedroom and bathroom at each end. Each bedroom has walk in closet. Central air & heat all electric.

Very energy efficient. Large private yard with wood fence & grass-Large dogs accepted, all dogs /cats accepted! . Unique property. Call Shown by appointment only.