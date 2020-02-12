All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 715 Pecan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
715 Pecan St
Last updated April 28 2019 at 8:36 AM

715 Pecan St

715 North Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

715 North Pecan Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Arlington! Its the heart of Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Very convenient for anyone wanting to enjoy the attractions of the in Entertainment District in Arlington,Texas. AT&T Stadium, Globe life park, Texas Live, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and more. 15 minutes to DFW Airport, near UTA campus, Close to Restaurants & Bars, Shopping. Brick duplex (built in 2010 & like new) with open floor plan - Cozy wood burning fireplace in living area. Has Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, stacking Washer / Dryer. All floors are tile except the bedrooms which have carpet. Security System available. WIFI ready. Living area and bedrooms have ceiling fans. One bedroom and bathroom at each end. Each bedroom has walk in closet. Central air & heat all electric.
Very energy efficient. Large private yard with wood fence & grass-Large dogs accepted, all dogs /cats accepted! . Unique property. Call Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Pecan St have any available units?
715 Pecan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Pecan St have?
Some of 715 Pecan St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Pecan St currently offering any rent specials?
715 Pecan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Pecan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Pecan St is pet friendly.
Does 715 Pecan St offer parking?
No, 715 Pecan St does not offer parking.
Does 715 Pecan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Pecan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Pecan St have a pool?
No, 715 Pecan St does not have a pool.
Does 715 Pecan St have accessible units?
No, 715 Pecan St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Pecan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Pecan St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center