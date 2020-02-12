All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 701 Bastrop Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
701 Bastrop Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

701 Bastrop Drive

701 Bastrop Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

701 Bastrop Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Southwind Community, highly sought after Mansfield ISD. This property features 4 bedrooms, plus a spacious study, 2 dining areas. Corner lot with large backyard and side yard including a shed. Master bedroom has separate shower and bath tub area. This community has greenbelt, pool, kids activities areas. Close to 360, easy access to shops, schools and employment areas. Please use TAR Application Form if available, app fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 each pet depending on size. App Fee can be paid using Zelle, CashApp, Venmo or PayPal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Bastrop Drive have any available units?
701 Bastrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Bastrop Drive have?
Some of 701 Bastrop Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Bastrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bastrop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bastrop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Bastrop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 701 Bastrop Drive offer parking?
No, 701 Bastrop Drive does not offer parking.
Does 701 Bastrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Bastrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bastrop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 701 Bastrop Drive has a pool.
Does 701 Bastrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Bastrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bastrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Bastrop Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center