701 Bastrop Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool bathtub oven

Southwind Community, highly sought after Mansfield ISD. This property features 4 bedrooms, plus a spacious study, 2 dining areas. Corner lot with large backyard and side yard including a shed. Master bedroom has separate shower and bath tub area. This community has greenbelt, pool, kids activities areas. Close to 360, easy access to shops, schools and employment areas. Please use TAR Application Form if available, app fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $250 to $300 each pet depending on size. App Fee can be paid using Zelle, CashApp, Venmo or PayPal.