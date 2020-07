Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3-2-2 in Arlington. Living area with brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate dining area, large kitchen with breakfast bar, tiled backsplash and lots of storage. 16x15 master suite with walk-in closet, nice sized secondaries and bath with mosaic tile. Nice backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab