Arlington, TX
6739 Oregon Tr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:08 PM

6739 Oregon Tr

6739 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6739 Oregon Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Arlington 4/2.5/2 two-story offers 2 living areas, formal dining, large kitchen with breakfast room. Master bed has large closet, master bath has dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower. Wood laminate and tile in living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms and upstairs living. Upstairs living features a fireplace. Kitchen has black appliances and decorative tile back-splash.

$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$235 One Time Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Dishwasher, Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 Oregon Tr have any available units?
6739 Oregon Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6739 Oregon Tr have?
Some of 6739 Oregon Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 Oregon Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6739 Oregon Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 Oregon Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6739 Oregon Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6739 Oregon Tr offer parking?
No, 6739 Oregon Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6739 Oregon Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 Oregon Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 Oregon Tr have a pool?
No, 6739 Oregon Tr does not have a pool.
Does 6739 Oregon Tr have accessible units?
No, 6739 Oregon Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 Oregon Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 Oregon Tr has units with dishwashers.

