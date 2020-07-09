6739 Oregon Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Arlington 4/2.5/2 two-story offers 2 living areas, formal dining, large kitchen with breakfast room. Master bed has large closet, master bath has dual vanities, garden tub with separate shower. Wood laminate and tile in living and wet areas, carpet in bedrooms and upstairs living. Upstairs living features a fireplace. Kitchen has black appliances and decorative tile back-splash.



$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Older

$235 One Time Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



