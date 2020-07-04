Amenities

6716 Barred Owl Available 04/10/20 Awesome, Spacious 2 Story House in Arlington Coming early April - Very nice, spacious 2 story house in Arlington ISD with vinyl plank in downstairs living areas and utility and carpet in all bedrooms and stairs; ceramic tile in bathrooms & kitchen and laminate in upstairs game room and hall. This house features 2 master bedrooms. Downstairs has 1 master bedroom and master bath with double vanity plus a formal dining area in the front, living area with fireplace in the back, and large kitchen with eat-in dining space and lots of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs includes large game room, master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Ceiling fans throughout. Fenced yard. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent. Up to 2 pets okay - $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.

Can show ahead of time. Current tenant moves 3-31 so time to view and give your landlord notice.



