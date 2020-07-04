All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6716 Barred Owl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6716 Barred Owl
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:05 AM

6716 Barred Owl

6716 Barred Owl Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6716 Barred Owl Road, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
6716 Barred Owl Available 04/10/20 Awesome, Spacious 2 Story House in Arlington Coming early April - Very nice, spacious 2 story house in Arlington ISD with vinyl plank in downstairs living areas and utility and carpet in all bedrooms and stairs; ceramic tile in bathrooms & kitchen and laminate in upstairs game room and hall. This house features 2 master bedrooms. Downstairs has 1 master bedroom and master bath with double vanity plus a formal dining area in the front, living area with fireplace in the back, and large kitchen with eat-in dining space and lots of cabinets and counter space. Upstairs includes large game room, master bedroom, 2 other bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Ceiling fans throughout. Fenced yard. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent. Up to 2 pets okay - $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.
Can show ahead of time. Current tenant moves 3-31 so time to view and give your landlord notice.

(RLNE3538030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Barred Owl have any available units?
6716 Barred Owl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Barred Owl have?
Some of 6716 Barred Owl's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Barred Owl currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Barred Owl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Barred Owl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Barred Owl is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Barred Owl offer parking?
No, 6716 Barred Owl does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Barred Owl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Barred Owl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Barred Owl have a pool?
No, 6716 Barred Owl does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Barred Owl have accessible units?
No, 6716 Barred Owl does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Barred Owl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Barred Owl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center