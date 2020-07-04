6703 White Tail Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 4-2-2 AVAILABLE FOR LEASE IN ARLINGTON & MANSFIELD ISD SCHOOLS!~GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, JOE POOL LAKE & RECREATION AREAS~*CARPET FREE*with new Wood look plank Tile throughout!~Lrg Kitchen with wrap around Breakfast Bar,smooth top Electric Range,loads of cabinet & counter space & walk-in Pantry opens to both the Dining & spacious Living with wood burning brick corner Fireplace*Split Bedroom arrangement with Lrg private Owner's Retreat,Garden Tub,separate Shower,two sink vanity & big W-I Closet*Covered front Porch,BIG covered Back Patio,huge 6 foot privacy fenced backyard backing to greenbelt with Storage Building & more!*NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS

ACCEPTED