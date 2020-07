Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 story home in Mansfield ISD. Fresh neutral paint throughout, vaulted ceiling, deck off formal dining area with large fenced backyard. Master down stairs with double sink, walk in closets and garden tub. Additional loft living, office, play area with 2 other bedrooms and full bath. ** Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed** Agents see documents for instructions.