6514 Vintage Drive

Amazing home in prestigious Fannin Farm, updated w-fresh paint inside & out, new carpet & beautifully refinished hand-scraped hardwoods in family room, dining room, study & master bedroom! Study features its own fireplace, perfect for the work from home professional. Inviting family room w-corner fireplace & media wall opens across spacious breakfast bar to gourmet kitchen w-granite c'tops, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space to delight the family chef. Split master suite features 2 walk in closets, separate shower w-rain shower head & 4 adjustable body spray nozzles & a soaking tub for those precious few moments of peaceful solitude! Covered back porch overlooks privacy backyard which backs to a greenbelt.