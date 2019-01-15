All apartments in Arlington
6514 Vintage Drive

6514 Vintage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Vintage Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home in prestigious Fannin Farm, updated w-fresh paint inside & out, new carpet & beautifully refinished hand-scraped hardwoods in family room, dining room, study & master bedroom! Study features its own fireplace, perfect for the work from home professional. Inviting family room w-corner fireplace & media wall opens across spacious breakfast bar to gourmet kitchen w-granite c'tops, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space to delight the family chef. Split master suite features 2 walk in closets, separate shower w-rain shower head & 4 adjustable body spray nozzles & a soaking tub for those precious few moments of peaceful solitude! Covered back porch overlooks privacy backyard which backs to a greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Vintage Drive have any available units?
6514 Vintage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Vintage Drive have?
Some of 6514 Vintage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Vintage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6514 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6514 Vintage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6514 Vintage Drive offers parking.
Does 6514 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 6514 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 6514 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 Vintage Drive has units with dishwashers.

