All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6508 Tempest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6508 Tempest Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 AM

6508 Tempest Drive

6508 Tempest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6508 Tempest Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms home in a great neighborhood with great schools! Open floor plan with spacious family room and vaulted ceiling. Jack and Jill bathroom. Fourth bedroom has its own bathroom that could be used as a second master or secondary living room. Fresh neutral interior and exterior pant, beautiful new laminate wood flooring. Updated showers. Ceiling fan in every bedrooms. Conveniently located close to schools and shopping centers. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. Pets allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Tempest Drive have any available units?
6508 Tempest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Tempest Drive have?
Some of 6508 Tempest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Tempest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Tempest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Tempest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Tempest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Tempest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Tempest Drive offers parking.
Does 6508 Tempest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Tempest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Tempest Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 Tempest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Tempest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 Tempest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Tempest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Tempest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center