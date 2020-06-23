6508 Tempest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms home in a great neighborhood with great schools! Open floor plan with spacious family room and vaulted ceiling. Jack and Jill bathroom. Fourth bedroom has its own bathroom that could be used as a second master or secondary living room. Fresh neutral interior and exterior pant, beautiful new laminate wood flooring. Updated showers. Ceiling fan in every bedrooms. Conveniently located close to schools and shopping centers. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. Pets allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.