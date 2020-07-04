All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:45 PM

6503 Fairglen Drive

6503 Fairglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Fairglen Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All the bells and whistles are found here. Illuminated entertaining areas with ceramic tile flooring. Niches, curves and details through architectural design. Fireplace warms large open living room on cold nights. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite offers separate vanity and garden tub. Large walk in closet. 2 car garage offers remote parking access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Fairglen Drive have any available units?
6503 Fairglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 Fairglen Drive have?
Some of 6503 Fairglen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Fairglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Fairglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Fairglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Fairglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6503 Fairglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6503 Fairglen Drive offers parking.
Does 6503 Fairglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Fairglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Fairglen Drive have a pool?
No, 6503 Fairglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Fairglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6503 Fairglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Fairglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 Fairglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

