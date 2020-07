Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home located in SW Arlington with the spacious floor plain, 3 bedrooms and the study room (can used as the 4th bedroom). The open kitchen and large living room is perfect for entertaining. Good size utility room. Build desk in the breakfast room. The master bedroom features the separate shower, dual sinks and the large walk in closet. Nice size backyard with the storage. Newly update kitchen, floor and paint.