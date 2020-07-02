6404 Redstone Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully updated 5 bedroom; 3.5 bath home. New paint inside & out. Downstairs all flooring is beautiful ceramic;new carpet upstairs; island kitchen with SS appliances, ample storage with corian-like solid surface counters. Large game room or multi-purpose room downstairs with own bath. Covered back porch looks out to beautifully landscaped yard with 8 feet high privacy fence. MB is large & floored with wood laminate. MB bath remodeled with granite counters, large glass shower & huge walk-in closet. Guest bath is remodeled with granite counters. Radiant barrier & solar screens for energy efficiency. Located in Wood-Boles-Martin school district and walking distance to Stoval Park. Basic yard care included.