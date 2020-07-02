All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:46 AM

6404 Redstone Drive

6404 Redstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6404 Redstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated 5 bedroom; 3.5 bath home. New paint inside & out. Downstairs all flooring is beautiful ceramic;new carpet upstairs; island kitchen with SS appliances, ample storage with corian-like solid surface counters. Large game room or multi-purpose room downstairs with own bath. Covered back porch looks out to beautifully landscaped yard with 8 feet high privacy fence. MB is large & floored with wood laminate. MB bath remodeled with granite counters, large glass shower & huge walk-in closet. Guest bath is remodeled with granite counters. Radiant barrier & solar screens for energy efficiency. Located in Wood-Boles-Martin school district and walking distance to Stoval Park. Basic yard care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 Redstone Drive have any available units?
6404 Redstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 Redstone Drive have?
Some of 6404 Redstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 Redstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6404 Redstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 Redstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6404 Redstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6404 Redstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6404 Redstone Drive offers parking.
Does 6404 Redstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 Redstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 Redstone Drive have a pool?
No, 6404 Redstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6404 Redstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6404 Redstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 Redstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 Redstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

