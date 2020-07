Amenities

Newly updated 4 bedroom home in great location and walking distance to Elementary School. Great floor plan with spacious living room and split bedrooms. Recent upgrades include all new carpets, inside and outside paint and newer windows. Enjoy the backyard incl covered patio, new fencing, storage shed and no back neighbor. Large master features his & her closets and extended vanity. 3 oversized bedrooms located on the other side of the home.